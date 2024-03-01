Home in Marbella by Fendi Casa

This two-story property is from the Fendi Casa brand, an Italian luxury furniture brand, and its imprint can be seen in every corner, especially in the noble materials such as wood, metals and stones. The house for sale, with views of the Marbella coast and the peak of La Concha, is distributed in five large bedrooms – the master suite consists of 80 square meters -, living-dining room of almost 100 square meters, security room with fingerprint recognition, a wine cellar with capacity for more than 100 bottles, a movie theater and a dance room with a bar and a kitchen designed exclusively by Fendi Casa for the owner and valued at more than 350,000 euros.

The house, whose interior design corresponds to GC Studio, is decorated with exclusive pieces of furniture from the Italian firm. The exterior, with a 400 square meter garden, includes a jacuzzi, porch and terrace with solarium. From the house, with parking for two vehicles, there is access to the sports area of ​​the complex. This is the last of the homes in the second phase of EPIC Marbella, a project promoted by the Spanish development company Sierra Blanca Estates.

Situation : Marbella (Malaga)

Surface : Plot of 1,200 square meters and 800 built

State : Well

Price : 12.5 million euros

Phone: 952 82 93 13

With views of the Rock of Ifach

Near the Fustera cove, in the Alicante municipality of Calpe, stands this house divided into three floors that offers views of the Ifach rock and the Mediterranean Sea. Upon entering the property, there is a large covered terrace with a bar, a barbecue, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a cinema, a chapel and a well for automatic irrigation. The house is distributed in seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a wine cellar, a library, a living-dining room with a fireplace and a kitchen. The house has a garage and, in addition, the price includes a space in a building on the first line of La Fossa beach, according to Engel & Völkers, which is selling the property.

Situation : Calpe (Alicante)

Surface : Plot of 2,090 square meters and 1,050 built

State : Well

Price : 1.89 million euros

Phone: 966 93 72 56

Hacienda in the Sevillian countryside

The Hacienda Santa Ana, located in the heart of the Sevillian countryside, located five kilometers from the historic city of Carmona, is a property with typical Andalusian architecture and olive farming. It consists of the main house, distributed in nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, with a central patio with orange trees, with three living rooms with fireplace and wine cellar, and equipped with traditional elements such as hand-painted tiles, hydraulic and terracotta floors and ceilings with wooden beams. The complex, sold by Re/Max, includes rooms for celebrations, a private chapel, a bullring, swimming pools and eight rural apartments.

Situation : Carmona (Seville)

Surface : Plot of 2.5 hectares and 2,887 meters built

State : Well

Price : 2.9 million euros

Phone: 658 64 57 62

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter