• 85% of women do not think that they are attractive, and more than half of women do not think that they are loved by others.

• While only half of men think they are smart, nearly 60% of men are not confident in their ability to do their jobs.

• The vast majority of people between the ages of 35 and 54 say that they do not feel confident in their appearance.

The Censuswide research team, which hopes to help people feel happier and more confident, found that all indicators in this study indicate a low level of self-confidence in most adults who were surveyed, due to their negative impression of their external appearance and their self-doubt about their performance. their tasks; This means that they are prone to depression and anxiety.

What is the concept of self-confidence?

The pioneer of positive psychology, Martin Seligman, defines self-confidence as an individual’s confidence in his or her own abilities and judgments, or the belief that he or she can successfully meet daily challenges and demands. The higher the level of self-confidence in individuals, the greater their sense of self-worth. In addition, they are freed from fear and social anxiety and have more energy and motivation to work.

On the other hand, Amy Morin, an expert in psychotherapy and mental health, identifies the characteristics of confident people:

• Rejoice in the successes of others

• open the mind

• Thinking Positively

• Willingness to take risks

The ability to laugh at themselves

Decisiveness in making decisions

• Continuous learning and growth

• admitting mistakes

• Take responsibility

On the other hand, distrustful people are:

• Making judgments and being jealous of others

• Narrow minded

• Pessimistic most of the time

• Fear of change

• Hide flaws

Avoiding confrontation and settling matters

• Acting like they know everything

• Always making excuses

• Blame others

“Fortunately, there are many things that can be done to boost self-confidence,” says Amy Morin. To that end, many strategies can be followed, the most important of which are:

stop comparing

A psychological study showed that people who compared themselves to others in their surroundings or even in social networking sites felt envy. And the more envy they became, the worse they felt about themselves. Therefore, it is advised not to compare the person to other people, and to stay away from a life fraught with competition, as there is no ideal life without problems.

Give adequate attention to the body

The practice of self-care of the human body is associated with higher levels of self-confidence, by maintaining the diet and engaging in any physical activity regularly, to improve body image.

Scientists also stress the importance of getting enough sleep as good sleep has been linked to positive personality traits, including optimism and self-esteem.

positive self-talk

One of the dangers of negative self-talk is that it limits a person’s abilities and reduces his confidence through persuading the subconscious, for example; That something is “too hard” and that it “shouldn’t even try”.

Researchers have linked the practice of positive self-talk and increased self-confidence, by directing a person to himself with words of encouragement and motivation such as “I can do this”, and these words are more useful, while imagining an appropriate image of the person, which he is proud of inside.

Facing fears and setting goals

The best way to build self-confidence is to face fears head on. This requires training to face some of the fears that stem from a lack of self-confidence, such as feeling afraid of embarrassment or avoiding failure.

It can be very useful to start with small goals, which will achieve the big goals, and enjoy doing fun and easy things to do.