A 46-year-old man died this Friday morning in a traffic accident in which two other people were involved. The Emergency Coordination Center was aware of the road accident that occurred at 7:40 a.m. between a motorcycle and two passenger cars on the RM-715, which goes from Moratalla to Caravaca.

Paramedics were immediately mobilized, and once at the scene they could only confirm the death of the motorcyclist. The other two people involved in the traffic accident, of which the causes are unknown at the moment, were injured and were treated by professionals. One of the injured, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with multiple bruises.