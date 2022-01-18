Microsoft is going to be the maker of, among other things, Call of Duty and World of warcraft for an amount of almost 68.7 billion dollars, converted more than 60 billion euros.











That’s what the tech giant has announced. It is the umpteenth major game acquisition by Microsoft, which previously also included the maker of the fallout– and Elder scrollsgames for 7.5 billion dollars (6.5 billion euros).

With the acquisition, Microsoft is bringing in one of the largest game companies in the world. Next Call of Duty and warcraft Is Activision Blizzard also behind candy crush saga, Tony Hawk, diablo, Spyro, Hearthstone, guitar hero, crash bandicoot and StarCraft.

There is a chance that many of these games will only be playable on the Xbox, Microsoft’s game console. This allows the company to compete more seriously with Sony PlayStation, which increasingly makes exclusive games at its own studios.

Microsoft says it wants to offer Activision Blizzard’s games as much as possible on its own Game Pass subscription service, a kind of Netflix for games.

Biggest takeover ever

The sale is not yet finalized and will likely require regulatory approval. Once this is done, Activision will report to Microsoft Gaming boss Phil Spencer.

It would be the biggest game takeover ever in one fell swoop. That title went to the publisher of grand theft auto, who is behind the company FarmVille bought for an amount of 12.7 billion dollars (more than 11 billion euros).

Spotlight on misconduct

Microsoft is trying to acquire Activision Blizzard at a controversial moment. The Call of Duty– and warcraft-maker has been under fire for months for inappropriate and transgressive behavior in the workplace.

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard fired dozens more people for misconduct, insiders said. The Wall Street Journal.



