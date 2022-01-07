Stop the championship for two weeks. Reasoning on the hypothesis of a self-reduction in capacity given the epidemiological emergency. The Lega di A, in the afternoon in which the subject of the protocol and the requests to the government and regions regarding the uniformity of the interventions of the ASL is addressed, is forced to integrate the agenda, but no shock decision is yet taken.

the phone call

–

Federal President Gabriele Gravina reports on the general context and on a phone call received by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. An interview without any tension, and without any either / or. But with Draghi “worried” who turned to Gravina to ask him about the state of the art in the world of football in this really complicated moment. The federal president explained the general halt of all leagues, from B down (even C has postponed the day of January 16), including amateur and youth ones (which are expected to resume on January 30). But he also pointed out the calendar difficulties for Serie A. And the risk of an interruption in the path in terms of system stability. The same words also used in the Lega assembly. For now, the orientation of the clubs is not to stop and to move forward, with the awareness, however, that other scenarios could arise given the progress data of the pandemic. Basically, the doors closed within 2-3 weeks if things didn’t improve.