EP Murcia Friday, 7 January 2022, 18:38



The Murcia City Council is analyzing its heritage and the premises that are rented, in addition to those that exist in property, since “electricity bills have been found for premises of which the Consistory has no relationship without a contract,” according to sources municipalities in a statement.

This is the case of the casino in the Torreagüera district, which «is a building that was transferred to the City Council in 2009, and for which since 2019 the electricity contract was in the name of an individual, who was paying for the electricity supply apparently and unusually from that date until October-November “, as stated by the vice mayor, Mario Gómez. “It is at this moment when he requested his withdrawal and of which, due to data protection, the supplying company cannot give us information,” he remarked. An incident that the Technical Services of the City Council “are trying to resolve and re-process the discharge since last week.”

“This lack of control is due to the management of the old Popular Party government team, which had registered bills for premises without a prior contract, buildings of other administrations and some non-existent associations or groups,” according to the City Council.

Gómez pointed out that “it is regrettable that in the face of the ineptitude, incapacity and chaos in the municipal management of the Popular Party, they are now drawing attention to a fact that precisely shows the neglect and their disastrous management during all these years.”

The deputy mayor pointed out that it is “a disorder that has been repeating itself and we have been finding ourselves in practically all the services and that we are solving day by day. In this sense, we are auditing all electricity and water contracts in order to purify and clarify the situation of each and every one of them in line with the optimization of municipal resources.

Gómez remarked that, “at the time, José Ballesta will have to give an account of his disastrous management, showing that he is only concerned with the chair, the baton and his image. In sight is the chaos and administrative disorder that he has left, in addition to the lack of involvement in municipal public life as an opposition councilor. The Consistory will be aware of the specific data of all the irregularities detected and inherited in the coming weeks.