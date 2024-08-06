Paris 2024, Adam Peaty: “There are worms in the food at the Olympic Village”

Nicolò Martinenghi’s rival (gold medalist in the 100 breaststroke), Adam Peaty (who finished with silver) spoke about the Olympic village. Recounting a situation that he, returning from two other Olympics before this one, found far from optimal. “The food is not good enough for the level expected of athletes. At the end of the day, we have to do our best. In Tokyo the food was incredible, just like in Rio de Janeiro. But this time there were not enough protein options, there were long lines and 30-minute waits to eat,” the words of the English swimmer who returned to his homeland after closing his Olympics in Paris.



“I want to eat meat, I need meat to compete and that’s what I eat at home, so why should I change anything? I also like fish, but people have found worms. It’s not good. – Adam Peaty adds – I just want people to have the best conditions and I think it’s the athletes who can make the situation better known.”

Paris 2024, Thomas Ceccon’s attack. “Olympic Village? “The food is bad and there is no air conditioning”

Words that come after those of another swimming champion, the Italian Thomas Ceccon. “The food is bad, it’s hot and there’s no air conditioning. Many athletes move and leave,” said the Paris 2024 Olympic champion

“I underline that this is not meant to be a justification or an alibi, we are all experiencing the same situations and we are in the same conditions. Something that probably many do not know and it is right to tell it. – the words of Thomas Ceccon. “Maybe I did not enter the water with the same conviction that I had in the 100, – continued the Venetian swimmer – and this was my mistake, it will help me for the future. I am disappointed for not having made a final time, but I was tired too. I gave up in the final … a little tired it is difficult to sleep both at night and in the afternoon, between noise and heat. Yes it’s hot for me too, there’s no air conditioning in the Village, the food isn’t good and there are problems with food. Many athletes move for these reasons”.