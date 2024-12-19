



The company Worldcoin, which for months was collecting data from Spanish users in exchange for payments in cryptocurrencies, will have to delete from its systems all the information on the irises of European citizens that it had collected. This was announced by the data protection authority of Bavaria (Germany), where the company has its main establishment in the EU, which had been investigating the ‘crypto’ firm since last March.

The procedure was initiated at the request of the Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) upon finding indications that the company was violating European regulations with the collection of information as valuable as the iris, which is unique to each person. Then, the AEPD ordered Worldcoin to provisionally cease its activity throughout Spanish soil.

In this way, the resolution of the Bavarian authority orders the elimination of all iris codes stored since the beginning of the project and to make changes to the scanning system if it wants to continue operating on community soil. It must alter the bases that the user accepts for consent and include a data deletion system through which users who use the service can request deletion and prevent the firm from handling them.

In the resolution, the German agency also highlights that Worldcoin did not implement adequate measures to prevent the processing of minors’ data, something that ABC was already able to verify a few months ago, when it was found that the cryptocurrency company’s workers did not check in any way. mode the age of its users. This point will be the subject of further further investigation by the German authority.









The resolution also provides for a series of fines in case of non-compliance with the required orders.