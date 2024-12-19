In Spain, a large part of traffic accidents occur due to erroneously making a lane change. This maneuver, if not performed correctly, can become a real danger to the lives of drivers due to different factors.

Lack of visibility, the high speed at which the rest of the vehicles on the road travel or the different blind spots that we face when driving, among others, are some of the main causes that cause this type of accident on the road.

What is the trick to avoid this type of accident?

Raúl Ros, driving school teacher and user of TikTokexplains on the famous platform a foolproof trick to guarantee, on the one hand, safety when changing lanes and, on the other, to execute it precisely, efficiently and away from any type of danger.

“Hello, friends,” Raúl began in the video, before emphasizing the little trick: “Those of you who have problems knowing if you should change lanes or not, you have to check if the car (the one coming behind) It is located in the middle – or higher – of the rearview mirror. In that case, you can change lanes without problem. If the vehicle is halfway down, you cannot get in there. That is the reference you have to look for.”

Likewise, the tiktoker says that, when performing the action, you always have to execute it “accelerating and keeping an eye on the cars in front of you” of our vehicle, otherwise we could face another dangerous situation.

Steps to follow to change lanes properly

To make a lane change effectively and, above all, safely, we must indicate -and activate- turn signal towards the side where we want to move, that is, the right or left turn signal. Subsequently, we will take a good look in both mirrors and check the blind spot, we should even turn our head slightly to make sure that there is no car. Once we check the area, we will turn towards the left lane and stay in that position.





After we stabilize in the left lane and have overtaken the vehicle in front of us, it is time to return to the center or right lane. To execute the action correctly, we must repeat the previous workthat is, check both sides, activate the signaling and be sure that the lane is completely clear.