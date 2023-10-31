Home Sweet Home? Not even an idea. The Rangers scored their ninth consecutive away win of these playoffs, going 3-1 at home against the Diamondbacks and taking the lead again in the World Series. Texas now leads 2-1 but has to worry about the health of its superstar, Adolis Garcia, who was forced to abandon the match in the 8th inning due to an oblique muscle problem. Today he will undergo an MRI but his presence in the rest of the series is in strong doubt. Trouble also for the departing Max Scherzer, who was also out after just 3 innings due to back muscle spasms. He would be the eventual starter for game 7 and manager Bruce Bochy’s hope is that he can recover in time.