Lukashenko: Minsk raised the issue of compensation due to the delay in the launch of the BelNPP

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko raised the issue of compensation due to the postponement of the commissioning of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

The Belarusian leader clarified that the Russian side bears responsibility for violating the deadlines for commissioning the station.

According to the agreement, we raised the issue of compensation with them. There is no need to hide this. There was nothing extraordinary there Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

The deadlines have shifted due to increased security requirements

According to Lukashenko, Belarus is a “Chernobyl republic”, so it puts forward strict demands for the construction of the station, which the Russian side, responsible for the construction, did not manage to implement. “The safety of our station is the number one issue. There is nothing to repeat or say here,” he said.

Related materials:

According to him, construction and commissioning work is currently underway at the station. At the same time, the station is operating at full capacity, and planned preventive measures are being carried out.

Lukashenko named options for compensation

The Belarusian leader said that Moscow offered Minsk an option with reduced prices for nuclear fuel; its cost would be the same as for Russian nuclear plants. In addition, Russia will provide a five-year warranty on the main components of the station.

Of course, we shouldn’t strain the Russians unnecessarily: we had enough electricity and still have enough, but a deal is a deal Alexander LukashenkoPresident of Belarus

Lukashenko instructed the relevant departments to evaluate these proposals. The Russian side has not yet commented on the issue of compensation for Belarus.

BelNPP was built with a Russian loan

In 2011, Russia issued a loan of up to ten billion dollars to Belarus for the construction of the BelNPP. Later, the conditions for using the loan changed. It was assumed that Minsk would begin repaying its debt in April 2023.

Related materials:

In September 2023, the State Duma of the Russian Federation approved deferment of repayment of a loan issued to Belarus for the construction of a nuclear power plant. It is reported that the new date for the start of debt repayment, according to the ratified protocol, is set for April 1, 2024. The document also provides for payment of loan debt only in Russian rubles. The accompanying documents for ratification note that there are no overdue obligations of the Belarusian side under the agreement.

The republic needs the BelNPP to reduce gas consumption

In Belarus, after the BelNPP is fully commissioned, they plan to annually reduce natural gas consumption by about 4.5 billion cubic meters, stated Deputy Head of the Department of Energy Efficiency, Ecology and Science of the Ministry of Energy Alexander Zakharevich.

Related materials:

According to Zakharevich, after the start of operation of the first power unit, the Belarusian nuclear power plant generated more than 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electrical energy, which made it possible to replace about five billion cubic meters of natural gas and save about 600-650 million dollars.

The construction of the station was accompanied by problems with neighbors

Lithuania was the most actively opposed to construction. Vilnius noted that the BelNPP allegedly did not implement all the recommendations of the stress tests and did not resolve other safety issues. EU countries, with a view to export, to which the station was built, refused purchase energy generated at the BelNPP.

See also Spasskaya Tower festival opens in Moscow Related materials:

Electricity produced at nuclear power plants, Belarus plans sell to Russia, despite the fact that the station runs on Russian fuel. During the first two years of operation of the Belarusian NPP idle almost 55 percent of the time and over the same period generated a little more than half the volume of electricity planned for one year.