Phillies dominate home game take lead again



Andrew Belatti of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Photo: AP/David J Phillip





Philadelphia The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astrons 7-0 in their first World Series home game in 13 years and regained the lead in the best-of-seven series.







In the game, which was postponed by one day due to rain, the hosts dominated the favorites and lead 2-1 before the fourth game. Whoever gets four wins first secures the championship title. The Phillies also set a World Series record with five home runs.

It is the Astros’ fourth World Series appearance in the past six years, while the Phillies are playing for baseball’s most important title for the first time since 2009. The Astros had recently lost the World Series twice. In 2017, the team won the title, but had demonstrably cheated. Since then, many baseball fans have been extremely critical of the team. The Phillies, the last team to qualify for the playoffs this season, had last won the title 14 years ago.

(dpa)