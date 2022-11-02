Guasave.- With a pitching gem from Matt Pobereyko, Algodoneros de Guasave blanked Sultanes de Monterrey 4-0, and with that, cut the streak of two losses in a row, at the beginning of the sixth series of the 2022-2023 season of the Mexican Pacific Arch League.

With the victory the Blue and Whites remained in second place with a record of 10-8 in wins and losses, while the Monterrey natives stayed on the penultimate step with seven hits and 11 setbacks.

pitchers

Matt Pobereyko claimed the success when working by space six blank tickets, where he gave away a base and adorned his work with nine strikeouts. Jeff Ibarra, Carlos Morales followed, and Brandon Koch threw the ninth.

The setback was for Carlos Viera by allowing three runs in five innings and a third. Then came Iván Salas, Norman Elenes, Román Peña.

the offensive

Algodoneros in the fifth inning manufactured the race of the pool on a busy ball by Keven Lamas, which allowed Ángel Erro to score, who had anchored himself on the bases due to an error by Ricardo Serrano.

For the sixth round, the Blue and Whites scored two more with an RBI hit by Cornelius Randolph, who took José Félix and Jorge Flores to the promised land, who had anchored themselves on the mats with singles.

Óscar Robles’s pupils in the seventh did one more, when Francisco Hernández with a double sent Keven Lamas to the plate.

For later

The second of the series will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Kuroda Park stadium, where the rookie left-hander Jesús Broca will start for Algodoneros, while Christian Castillo will start for the Sultanes.