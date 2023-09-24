The last fireworks of the World Padel Tour – from next year the historic professional circuit will merge into the Premier Padel, losing its original name – provide a spectacle for enthusiasts. Among the men, the final success goes to Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk, capable of stopping the run of Arturo Coello and Agustin Tapia. In the women’s field, the reign of Paula Josemaria and Ariana Sanchez continues.

MEN’S – After Copenhagen, Toulouse, Valladolid and Valencia, the Superpibes also take on Madrid. They do it in a Major of primary importance, for three reasons: the prestige of the tournament, the weight of these points for the new unified ranking in force from 2024, the desire to make up for it in a city where they had recent bad recourses (withdrawal in the quarterfinals to Premier Padel due to an injury at Stupa). Indeed, there are actually four reasons for pride, there is one more: having forced the owners of this season, the couple of the moment, to surrender with a masterpiece of tactics and tenacity. Taking advantage of a surface that is not very fast – therefore less suitable for a bomber like Coello – the Argentine Superpibes broke the first set right in the sprint, ending up winning it 7-5. Quicker break in the second and great defense of the lead up to 5-4, in which a fundamental “golden point” arrives: Tapia’s smash is not worth the counter-break, on the contrary, it actually costs the match, because Di Nenno pounces on the ball before it returns to the opponent’s half of the pitch and finishes with a comfortable “por cuatro”.