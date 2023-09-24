Tilsa Lozano He is a showbiz figure who always causes a stir for his controversial statements. Although the Peruvian model generates controversy with her harsh and acidic comments when she is asked about various characters in the artistic world, for several years she had not been called to join any entertainment program or reality show. However, this Sunday, the author of the song ‘I am single’ was excited when she revealed, at an event held by the Municipality of Rímac, that she will return to Peruvian television.

In an interview with María Pía Ponce, from the newspaper The Republic‘Tili’ revealed some details of his return to the small screen. “In a week they will know. I just signed a contract and very soon they will see me on television,” said Tilsa Lozano. In that sense, she did not indicate whether she would have her own program or participate in a famous reality show. After this news, the influencer spoke about her married life with Jackson Mora. “I am married and I do what I want. “I get along very well with my husband’s family,” said the businesswoman. Likewise, she preferred not to refer to the statements of Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas.

