The Government Technology Award, in its ninth edition for the year 2024 within the World Government Summit, presents a unique model that celebrates the contributions of technology pioneers in providing service solutions that anticipate future challenges and enhance the quality of human life. The award, which is organized by the government of the UAE and supervised by the Emirates Program for Distinguished Government Service in the Office of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, continues Ministers in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, whose mission is to encourage government bodies and institutions, private sector companies, emerging projects, entrepreneurs and researchers to innovate initiatives and solutions to global challenges that improve the quality of human life by taking advantage of technology and its tools.

The award embodies the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in promoting the process of innovation in developing services and future government work and employing technology to enhance human life. The award reflects the efforts of the World Government Summit in stimulating innovation. And continuous improvement in government services and government work, and its keenness to encourage individual and community initiatives and innovative projects in the private sector, which aim to confront current challenges and anticipate future challenges with creative, widely applicable solutions that support building smart future societies based on knowledge, innovation, and creative technology solutions.

The World Government Summit adopted a new model in selecting innovative experiences and success stories in the award categories, as it worked in partnership with a number of global partners to monitor and study 250 experiences around the world, which were evaluated by a global jury that includes experts and specialists in the fields and categories of the award, and reached… The final stage of evaluation included about 50 government experiences that were evaluated again to select the best ones to win the six categories of the Government Technology Award.

The award’s jury committees worked to evaluate government experiences based on the criteria of the level of innovation and creativity in ideas and solutions, and the extent of success in their design, implementation and application on the ground by taking advantage of technology, its smart applications and digital solutions, and the comprehensiveness and extent of their impact in the sectors in which they are applied. In its ninth edition as part of the summit. Global Government Technology Award 2024 targets central or local government entities around the world that have designed creative and innovative solutions to address pressing challenges and that deliver exceptional government service experiences.

The award aims to recognize solutions that adopt new approaches and technologies and make efficient use of technology to solve problems that affect a large segment of the population and provide tangible benefits with the ability to expand geographically across borders. The 2024 Government Technology Award honors innovations that have contributed to the development of government services experiences centered on About people through the following categories: “Educational services, health care services, and government services supported by artificial intelligence and comprehensive digital transformation.” The nomination conditions include 4 basic elements, which are: “The solution must be in the maturity stage, and it must have been effectively approved by One or more government agencies,” and “the solution must be related to technological innovation.” The solution must also have been recently developed and approved within the last two years, in addition to the solution must be compatible and belong to one of the categories specified for the current version of the award, which are: “services.” Educational services, healthcare services, and government services supported by artificial intelligence and fair digital transformation.”

The award follows 5 evaluation criteria, which are: Level of innovation: measuring the adoption of new approaches and technologies that take advantage of technology to provide solutions in a simplified and more efficient way. Impact: The ability of the solution to address challenges that affect a large portion of the population, providing tangible benefits, in addition to maturity. : Assessing the readiness, strength, and level of reliability of the solution. Scalability and replicability: Assessing the possibility of expanding and adopting the solution to include a broader base of beneficiaries, broader geographic areas, or other contexts. Sustainability: Considering the effectiveness of the solution in terms of cost and financial feasibility, as well as its environmental impact and footprint. It is worth noting that the World Government Summit, since its launch in 2013, has focused on anticipating future governments and building a better future for humanity, and has contributed to establishing a new system of international partnerships based on inspiring and anticipating future governments.