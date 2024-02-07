What has not happened in Mexico for many months happened in Nicaragua, since the Real Esteli He showed a lot of pride and won 2-1 America in it Independence Stadiumgiving a big surprise in the CONCACAF Champions Leaguein the sixteenth of Ida, with the Colombian nationalized mexican Julian Quiñones preventing them from going to zero for the return trip Sports City Stadium.
It seems that fate took a fancy to Emilio Larasince after being the villain in the tie Striped Last Saturday, he again became guilty of what happened in the match against The Northern Train by putting a hand that caused the penalty that he converted Byron Bonilla just at minute 7. For the complement, Marvin Fletes appeared with a header on a corner kick, winning the back of Laura to make it 2-0 at 47'. Even later, if it weren't for the goalkeeper Luis Malagon the score would have gone up more. When it seemed that the Eagles were leaving without a discount, the goalkeeper Douglas Forvis he dropped a ball on a free kick so that Quinones will close the board in added time.
With the painful defeat in mind, the azulcremas have to quickly turn the page because the Liga MX and next week he will have his revenge against Real Esteli to look for the ticket to the second round of the Concachampions.
Here is the schedule of the next five games of the America:
Lion vs America
Saturday, February 10
Matchday 6, Liga MX
Nou Camp Stadium
After his debut in Concachampions, those from Coapa have to visit the Bajío to face a team that normally causes them problems, in addition, the Esmeraldas still have the wound of being eliminated in the quarterfinals of A2023 very recent. Although the champions won their last match 2-0, in the last four matches there were three draws and one victory for La Fiera. It will be the Uruguayan coach's first duel Jorge Bava against the capital residents.
America vs Real Estelí
Wednesday, February 14
Round of 16, Concachampions
Sports City Stadium
Those from Coapa will seek to turn the key against The Northern Train, which was truly a surprise on home soil when it came out to propose for a long time, but it will most likely try to take care of the advantage and until the locals tie it could let loose. Of course, just as they did in Nicaragua, the Real Esteli He will take advantage of the dead ball and some errors to be present on the board. The disadvantage for America is that the duel will not be in Aztec stadiuma venue that weighs too much and eats up the minds of rivals, although it will also receive the support of its people in the Colonia Nochebuena building.
Pachuca vs America
Saturday, February 17
Matchday 7, Liga MX
Hidalgo Stadium
Another club that is normally difficult for Ave. Los Tuzos also made several changes to their squad after signing a year to be forgotten. The Uruguayan coach continues at the helm Guillermo Almadabut they brought him several chips to be able to once again build a balanced team with youth players and foreign talent, added to the experienced Venezuelan Salomon Rondonwho arrived with a sharp aim and has already demonstrated his great scoring instinct with four goals, currently being at the top of the scoring table.
America vs. Mazatlan
Wednesday, February 21
Matchday 9, Liga MX
Sports City Stadium
Although they will no longer be playing in the Aztec stadium, the monarch team remains on capital soil, so the Cañoneros will have serious problems. The purple club will have to go out and look for the game from the beginning, since it is bottom and really needs to start adding units due to the issue of the quotient table, but that at the same time will be dangerous, since the feathered ones know very well how to take advantage the empty spaces due to the quality of their footballers. Of the last five games, four have been for the Eagles due to a loss.
America vs. Blue Cross
Saturday, February 24
Matchday 8, Liga MX
Sports City Stadium
It is true that the property previously served as a home for La Maquina when it was called Blue Stadium, but despite this, those from Coapa will be the locals for this date, so the stands could be very divided. He Young Classic It is one of the most striking duels in each tournament, and in this type of match it never matters what the statistics dictate. Those of the Argentine Martin Anselmi They have three victories in a row, so they have already begun to excite their people, despite what happened with the Paraguayan Juan Escobar. In the last five games there have been three wins for America for a draw and a defeat.
