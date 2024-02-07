It seems that fate took a fancy to Emilio Larasince after being the villain in the tie Striped Last Saturday, he again became guilty of what happened in the match against The Northern Train by putting a hand that caused the penalty that he converted Byron Bonilla just at minute 7. For the complement, Marvin Fletes appeared with a header on a corner kick, winning the back of Laura to make it 2-0 at 47'. Even later, if it weren't for the goalkeeper Luis Malagon the score would have gone up more. When it seemed that the Eagles were leaving without a discount, the goalkeeper Douglas Forvis he dropped a ball on a free kick so that Quinones will close the board in added time.

With the painful defeat in mind, the azulcremas have to quickly turn the page because the Liga MX and next week he will have his revenge against Real Esteli to look for the ticket to the second round of the Concachampions.

Here is the schedule of the next five games of the America:

