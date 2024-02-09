The Emirate of Dubai is preparing to host the activities of the World Government Summit 2024, which is considered a prominent global platform for exploring the prospects for developing the tools and policies necessary to form the governments of the future.

This year, the summit witnesses wide participation from Asian countries, which is considered an essential part of international discussions aimed at developing an optimal future for humanity.

The summit will witness the participation of high-level delegations from representatives of Asian governments, in addition to a wide attendance by leaders and heads of Asian organizations and bodies.

Over the past years, the activities of the World Government Summit have witnessed a large Asian presence, as the year 2017 witnessed the selection of Japan as a guest of honor due to the importance of the Japanese experience in human renaissance and state building.

In 2019, His Excellency Wang Zhigang, Special Envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Minister of Science and Technology, represented the Chinese government, participated in the summit.

The last session of the summit witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the UAE and the Republic of South Korea with the aim of strengthening the efforts of the two countries in accelerating and supporting government digital transformation projects.

The past sessions also witnessed the participation of a number of heads of state and government in speeches during which they reviewed the continent’s vision regarding the requirements of the future.

These high-level participations confirm the commitment of Asian countries to enhancing cooperation and expanding the horizons of bilateral relations, thus contributing to achieving global stability and development and confronting current challenges with practical and innovative solutions.

Asian countries are expected to provide contributions to discussions that include vital topics, such as international trade, infrastructure development, and innovations in the government sector.

The current session of the World Government Summit includes six main themes and 15 global forums. The discussions cover major global trends and transformations through more than 110 dialogue and interactive sessions. More than 200 prominent figures participate in these sessions, including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers. In addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions with the participation of more than 300 ministers.