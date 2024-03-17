The countdown to the World Ducati Week 2024. The event dedicated to the passion for the world of the Borgo Panigale brand will take place from 26 to 28 July in Misano, at the Marco Simoncelli World Circuit which will welcome thousands of fans of the brand who will take part in the twelfth edition of the event. Tickets for WDW 2024 are now on sale, with the coupon also giving access to the Ducati factory and museum in Borgo Panigale at a reduced rate. Furthermore, the entrance ticket is free for accompanied minors up to 18 years of age, for all participants from Asia, Africa, America and Oceania, and for disabled people and their companions.

The program of World Ducati Week 2024

The great gathering organized by Ducati grows and improves edition after edition and in Borgo Panigale the work has already started with the goal of making World Ducati Week 2024 the best WDW ever. To offer a more exciting edition, the Bolognese brand is working on various entertainment proposals in both daytime and evening programs and a large space reserved for the Ducati Corse universe, which can count on a group of top-level riders in MotoGP and WorldSBK. In a program that is being defined, there is in fact a fixed point: the “Race of Champions” is also confirmed as the highlight of the 2024 World Ducati Week. On Friday 26th and Saturday 27th July the Ducati riders will take to the track in Misano and compete, creating an unforgettable race. For motorsport enthusiasts it is a unique opportunity to see their idols in action up close and let themselves be carried away by the adrenaline in a world-class competition.

Tickets

Tickets to participate in WDW 2024 can be purchased on the Ducati website and are available in the formula Biker Pass (participant with motorbike) e Visitor Pass (passenger or participant on foot) valid for one or all three days of the event. Both Passes give access to all public areas of the rally, with the possibility of taking part in many activities free of charge: from contests, to in-depth moments with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders. The 3 Days Pass also offers some unmissable opportunities, including the opportunity to go around the track with your own motorbike, test rides of Ducati models and Riding Experience pills (which can be booked at a later time via a specific platform using the code of your ticket).