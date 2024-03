Sunday, March 17, 2024, 17:46











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

«All players start from equality, and everyone has the right to play and have minutes. Personally, I don't like it when people ask for explanations or make fuss in public. “These are situations that will be resolved within the locker room.” Quique Sánchez Florez, coach of Sevilla,…