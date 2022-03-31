Fifa has chosen the top seeds of the draw for the World Cup rounds in Qatar, not yet formalized but certain, as they are decided on the basis of the ranking. So together with Qatar, seeded in Group A because they are host countries (and as usual), in pot 1 there will be Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

As if to say that if in place of CR7 and his team mates there had been Italy, the Azzurri (still sixth in the Fifa ranking) would also have been seeded. In the second ballot box there will be Germany, Holland, Denmark, Croatia, Switzerland, Uruguay, Mexico and the USA. The three Xs representing the national teams that will come out of the June play-offs (Wales, Scotland or Ukraine; Costa Rica or New Zealand; Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates) will be placed in pot 4, that of the theoretically weakest teams. However, it will be ensured that if there are already two European national teams in a group, the team that will prevail between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine will not be included in this same group.