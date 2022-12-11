The central defense of the Brazil’s selection, Thiago Silva regretted the deletion in quarter finals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA versus Croatia in the draw 1-1 Y 4-2 on penaltiesat the same time that he commented that, at his 38 years“may not have again” the opportunity to win a world Cup.

“It’s very sad, but that’s the way things are, we have to move on, I’m proud of what they all did, but that’s the way football is. It’s hard to find words and comfort yourselfI have already experienced disappointment in my life, when you fail in such an important goal, it hurts a lot, ”he declared.

“You have to try to get over it. When he fell, I always got up. We’ll see, maybe I won’t have this opportunity again, “she expanded. In addition, she pondered the level shown by Croatia during the encounter.

We recommend you read

“In football you also depend on what the other team does and we are facing a high-quality team. Maybe we could have been better at times, but we are not used to such well organized counterattacks”, he assured.