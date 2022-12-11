Companies that have left Russia can still return to Russia within the next five years. About this on December 10 to the agency URA.RU said Vladislav Ginko, teacher at the RANEPA under the President of the Russian Federation.

He explained that under contracts, many companies have the opportunity to return within five years and buy out their enterprises, which were previously sold to Russian management.

“Business, as it were, says that he is leaving, selling his stores. But very often it is written in the sales contracts that they would like to return and buy within five years. [свои активы] for a certain amount. Moreover, this may be a symbolic figure,” the economist explained.

At the same time, the Russian market does not hold out that niches from departed companies must be preserved without fail.

“This is decided on an individual basis. But the fact that almost everyone is unhappy that they are leaving, it is. They would like to stay. Well, who makes them leave? A lot of brands remain, and nothing happens to them,” added Ginko.

Earlier, on December 7, it became known that 35% of retailers stopped their activities in Russia. For Russian shopping centers, the departure of such players as IKEA and H&M has become especially tangible.

At the same time, some manufacturers have decided, for example, to restructure their business. In particular, Polish LPP (RE, Xing, M, CR, XC) and CCC (Obuv), McDonald’s (Tasty – and that’s it), French L’Occitane (L’Occitane), Spanish Mango, Reebok ( SneakerBOX), Samsonite (SuitcasePRO), and Sephora (acquired by Ile de Beaute).

Since February this year, some foreign companies have suspended their activities in the Russian Federation or announced their withdrawal from the Russian market amid the geopolitical situation and anti-Russian sanctions imposed. But gradually some of them decided to return.