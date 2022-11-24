When Breel Embolo opened the scoring in the match between Switzerland and Cameroon at the 2022 World Cup, many onlookers wondered why he didn’t celebrate the goal. The reason lies in the family.
Switzerland did the hardest thing early in the second half by opening the scoring rather quickly. The Helvetians took advantage of a good movement and a good cross to get ahead on the scoreboard against the Cameroonian team. Breel Embolo was the scorer and did not celebrate the feat of scoring his country’s first goal in this 2022 World Cup. Many viewers will have wondered why and here is why.
In fact, the Swiss international is originally from Yaoundé (Cameroon) and arrived in Switzerland at the age of six. Obviously, it was difficult for him to celebrate a goal against the nation of his birth, knowing that his father is also Cameroonian. Embolo did not hide his disappointment at coming face to face with the ‘Indomitable Lions’ during the group stage draw.
Now, the forward is the current executioner of Karl Toko-Ekambi and his team. In the first part, we saw him quite motivated to play against an opponent that does not leave him indifferent.
#World #Cup #Qatar #reason #Breel #Embolo #celebrate #goal #Switzerland #Cameroon
Leave a Reply