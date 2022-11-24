The Ministry of Finance of Russia did not rule out the introduction of restrictions on the export of gold by individuals

Limitation or freezing of transactions for the purchase and sale of precious metals with the participation of Russian citizens or legal entities is currently not being discussed, but their export by individuals may come under control. This is with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Finance reports TASS.

Thus, the department commented on reports from a number of telegram channels that transactions with gold and other precious metals may soon be banned in the country. The representative of the ministry emphasized that, on the contrary, the Ministry of Finance wants to develop the relevant market and make gold a full-fledged market investment product.

The prospect of restrictions is associated only with the possibility of a sharp increase in the export of precious metals with the help of individuals. And even in this case, we will only talk about cases where the volume exceeds the allowable.

Earlier it became known that the active purchase of gold by Russians, which began after the abolition of the value added tax for these transactions, led to the fact that banks no longer had enough investment bars. Interruptions are also associated with the limited production capacity of refineries.

Meanwhile, in October, gold imports from Russia to China in physical terms doubled to 2.16 tons, the highest value since 2016. The statistics took into account raw or semi-finished metal.