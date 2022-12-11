The World Cup Qatar 2022 has marked the goodbye of several international figures. Thomas Muller and Eden Hazard they said goodbye in the group stage, while in the quarterfinals it was the turn of one of the best players that have ever existed in the history of world football.

Cristiano Ronaldo was removed along with the Portugal national team this Saturday against Morocco. And although it is not a fact that he says goodbye to the Portuguese team, it is clear that it was his last World Cup major in the FIFA and therefore his last chance to put the name of his country on top.

The Portuguese striker left in tears after the elimination against Morocco. Photo: AFP

“Win a World Cup for Portugal It was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting the name of our country at the highest level in the world was my biggest dream,” Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post after the elimination against Morocco.

The footballer, who after breaking up with the Manchester Utd and after the World Cup in Qatar 2022, he finds himself without a team, he pointed out how hard he fought to achieve his own dream and that of his country. “In the 5 appearances that I scored in World Cups throughout 16 yearsAlways alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave it my all. I left everything on the field. I never gave up on that dream.”

“Unfortunately, the dream ended yesterday. It’s not worth reacting hotly,” added CR7, who once again defended himself against the criticism he was subjected to even before the start of Qatar 2022either because of his relationship with his teammates or with the coach Fernando Santos.

“Much has been said, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal It hasn’t changed for a moment. I was always one more person fighting for everyone’s goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country. For now, there is not much more to say. Thanks Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now it’s time to be a good advisor and let everyone draw their own conclusions, “he concluded.