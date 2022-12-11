The future Minister of Justice Flavio Dino (PSB) said that having received from the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the mission to approach police officers. He declared that he will put in the crosshairs of investigations those who confuse armed public service with politicization.

🇧🇷The 1st priority is public safety. The president advised me: ‘Flávio, take care of public safety and approach the police’. The 2nd major priority is the issue of consumers and citizenship in general. And the 3rd is the dialogue with Congress, the Judiciary and the Public Ministry”, said Dino in an interview with the newspaper The globe Published this Sunday (11.Dec.2022).

Flávio Dino said that one of the first measures as a member of the new government is “find a good leader” to the PRF (Federal Highway Police) – someone “with similar profile” to the delegate of the PF (Federal Police) Andrei Rodrigues, who will run the corporation in the Lula administration.

According to Dino, there are 6 names on the list. 🇧🇷I want to complete this selection process by the 20th of this month“, said. 🇧🇷From a programmatic, management point of view, the main issue is to make the PRF return to its primary mission, which is to guarantee road safety. We assess that the PRF was improperly used for functions that do not have constitutional supportl,” he said.

Regarding the politicization of police officers, Dino stated that it is necessary “separate the wheat from the chaff🇧🇷

🇧🇷If someone eventually continues to confuse armed public service with ideologization and politicization, that person is committing a violation of the law. Anyone who does not fit in with what the law requires will be treated as the law requires. It’s very simple“, said.

WEAPONS

Dino said that new legislation on access to firearms is needed. 🇧🇷It is not enough to revoke the authoritarian and crazed rubble that was edited in this area”, he declared.

The new rules, he stated, “are norms for the future, putting an end to the ‘general release’, especially with regard to weapons for restricted use🇧🇷 He cited changes in the functioning of shooting clubs and the existing arsenal. 🇧🇷For example, shortening gun registration deadlines“, said.

🇧🇷A shooting club has to be supervised, because it is a very high-risk activity.“, said. 🇧🇷Shooting clubs have to be regulated, with firm and clear regulation: set hours, public registration of those who attend, put an end to 24-hour operation, because that makes no sense and is dangerous for society.🇧🇷

BOLSONARO

According to Dean, “there won’t be any kind of persecutory delirium” against the president’s family Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“Nothere will be no guidance either for favoring or for persecution“, said. 🇧🇷Justice is a necessity and not to be confused with revenge and persecution. The PF will be at the service of Justice, and the orientation is the application of the law.🇧🇷

For the future minister, the PF “cannot be an instrument of spectacle and media lynching🇧🇷 Dino stated that agents should act with “sObligation, impartiality and discretion🇧🇷

🇧🇷If he [policial] intends to be under the spotlight, should go into political activity or artistic activity”, he stated.

JUDICIARY

Dino said that he will advise Lula on nominating names for the STF (Federal Supreme Court). The PT will be entitled to appoint 2 ministers to compose the Supreme🇧🇷 The vacancies will be opened with the retirements of the President of the Court, Rose Weberit’s from Ricardo Lewandowski🇧🇷

🇧🇷I look very positively at the fact that we see so many good names months in advance. I don’t think there will be any big surprises in this regard. On the plus side, there are great names. Cristiano Zanin [advogado de Lula] it’s a great name and there are others possible“, said.

Regarding the relationship with the Judiciary, Dino stated that he will work around “2 attributes that the Constitution establishes as defining the relationship between the Powers”: independence and harmony.

According to him, the Lula’s visit to the Supremein early November, was a “page turning milestone” in which it showed “that there is a loyalty” to these 2 attributes.

COAF

🇧🇷The Coaf [Conselho de Controle de Atividades Financeiras] can’t stay in BC [Banco Central]”, said Dino. 🇧🇷The BC is an independent autarchy. Coaf is subtracted from the management of the Executive Branch with regard to its decisions”, he said, adding that the council “you can either go back to Justice or stay on the Farm” – decision that will be up to Lula.

LENIENCY

The future Minister of Justice said that legislation on leniency agreements is not among his priorities, but that the matter could be debated.

🇧🇷An example: the company enters into a leniency agreement and recognizes that it owes R$ 1 billion to the public coffers. These resources, in my view, could be paid for in cash, but also in services. It’s a possibility”, he declared.