Qatar 2022 – the podcast of Affaritaliani.it and Press Agency Area

Qatar 2022 World Cup



Click here to listen to the podcast



The World Cup in Qatar continues with the round of 16. Sunday gave France the trio (Giroud and Mbappè brace) against Lewandowski’s Poland (who scores the flag goal-penalty in expired time) and England (Henderson, Kane and Saka) who will compete in the quarter-finals. It’s time to review the Croatia of the sensual fan Ivana Knoll: there is Japan (which had eliminated Germany in the group stage) for the vice-champions of the World. Followed by Brazil who play as favorites against South Korea who, however, will have little to lose having already exceeded the predictions (passing the group together with Portugal against Uruguay and Ghana).

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 16 5: Japan vs Croatia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: Brazil vs South Korea (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: Morocco vs Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: Portugal vs Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Holland vs Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: England vs France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

Subscribe to the newsletter

