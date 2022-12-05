Patting a dog can improve not only mood but also attention span. And the effect lasts even when the relationship breaks down. Not a four-legged lover tells us, but one Research conducted in Switzerland, published at the beginning of October in the scientific journal Plos One. To reach these conclusions, the researchers did not rely on the subjective impressions of the volunteers, but they did analyzed the variations in the activity of the prefrontal cortex, a brain area involved in the regulation of social behavior and decision-making processes.