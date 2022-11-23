Mexico City.- The sports channel, TUDN, invited great soccer connoisseurs to set up a discussion table to talk about the highlights of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, however in the last broadcast the atmosphere felt different after the intervention of Ricardo Pelaez and Ricardo La Volpe.

Both are invited by the sports network, as are Jaime Lozano, Nicolás Larcamón, Mauro Camoranesi and Javier ‘Vasco’ Aguirre, who mentioned the name of David Faitelson while the discussion was leveling up between the namesakes.

Ricardo Peláez was the first to raise his voice when claiming the ‘Bigotón’ for his way of treating the players. “You are a great coach and I’m telling you, I had to work with you in America, but what do I think you lack: player management, that the player is happy, motivated and not being scolded and running at all times”, he pointed.

Ricardo La Volpe immediately replied: “The truth seems barbaric to me that they put you on the side of the journalists and not on this side with the technicians because you don’t know anything.” At that moment ‘Vasco’ Aguirre dared to say: “Tell him how to Failteson” prompting the Argentine to call Peláez “stupid”.

But things did not end there, as La Volpe still reminded Peláez of his time at Club América: “I put two millionaires on you: Edson Álvarez and Diego Lainez…Look how little confidence I give to young people”, replied the coach.

This debate table happened today in the run-up to the match between Mexico and Poland, which ended 0-0 at Estadio 974. It is possible that it will happen again tonight on the La Jugada program that is broadcast on official channels from TUDN.