Porto Sant’Elpidio, grandmother knocks out the robber with a martial arts move

An attempted robbery with a decidedly unusual, but positive ending, given that the potential victim has transformed into the same “superhero”. It happened on Sunday 20 November outside the Cassa di Risparmio di Fermo, a Sant’Elpidio. A 20 year old thiefwhen he saw an elderly woman in her sixties withdrawing from an ATM, she thought it was easy prey to rob purse and wallet. However, he chose his victim very badly, since the “granny” martial arts expert he knocked him out, then calling the police and thus allowing the identification of the criminal.

The witnesses initially thought it was a candid camera or similar, but they soon realized that it was all true; so one of them immortalized the moment, and the photo depicting the woman above the thief while immobilizing him with his back to the ground has gone viral on social media. The 60-year-old herself, who became a hero, then “celebrated” on Facebook like this: “Elderly women, they think we are weak, fragile, they rob us at the ATM, they snatch our bags but this morning our grandmother stood up to a young boy who robbed her at the counter”.

