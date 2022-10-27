England.- The bad news for the French National Team They don’t stop, just last week it was confirmed that N’Golo Kanté will not be available for the Qatar World Cup 2022 and now Raphaël Varane could be added, the Manchester United defender had an injury over the weekend that would leave him without playing again for a few more weeks.

This Wednesday Erik Ten HagUnited’s technical director confirmed that the Frenchman is absent for the English team for the rest of the year thinking about the last dates of the Premier League and the Europa League and incidentally questioned the defender’s arrival at the World Cup because he considers that the player’s injury could bring him some problems to be 100% in less than 30 days.

“He will not be available without a doubt until the World Cup, so he will not play for Manchester United in the block,” he said. On the subject of the World Cup, he did not give many negative answers either, but he did assure that he will have to run with a lot of luck to be considered among the 26 of the final list.

“I think so (getting to Qatar 2022) but we have to wait to see the forecast, we have to see how he evolves and how his convalescence will pass,” he added. Already in the French National Team they have announced that there is not so much risk and that he could be ready for his debut in a few more weeks.