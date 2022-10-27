As is known, a few months ago the president of Tesla, Elon Muskmentioned that he was in talks to be able to acquire the social media platform baptized as Twitter. So some time passed until today the businessman himself mentioned that he already owns the company, something that he made known through his public profile on said page.

Musk explained the reasons for the purchase of 44,000 million dollars today, mentioning the following:

There is currently a great danger that social media will split into far-right and far-left echo chambers generating more hate and division in our society. In the relentless pursuit of clicks, much of the traditional media has fed and catered to these polarized extremes, believing that this is what makes the money, but by doing so the opportunity for dialogue is lost. That’s why I bought Twitter. I didn’t because it would be easy. I didn’t do it to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, who I love. So humbly acknowledging that failure to achieve this goal, despite our best efforts, is a very real possibility.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The biography of Elon On twitter also reflects his new purchase, calling himself the “Chief Tweet.” There is also a video circulating this week that shows the businessman wandering around the headquarters with moving boxes.

Now, it only remains to see what changes are going to be made to the platform, based on your decisions.

Via: TMZ

Publisher’s note: With Musk as the leader of the platform, it will now be quite uncertain what will happen. However, it could give us a surprise in which a positive change is made, but that will have to be seen later.