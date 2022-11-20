For this World Cup in Qatar 2022, the former Argentine soccer player Pablo Zabaletaassures that it will be a very peculiar one where they will see a great technical and physical game, putting Brazil and Argentina as candidates for the final.

The Argentine spoke with AS during the Match for Peace, which took place at the Olímpico in Rome last Monday: “The world of football can send strong messages in today’s world full of conflicts and these are important events. It was nice do that and remember Maradona seeing his children and part of his family. A satisfying experience.”

On the aspect of the change of month for the World Cup, Zabaleta points out that the players will arrive in a better physical appearance, since they arrive in rhythm with their clubs.

“Yes, but there is an important aspect: the footballers who will play it will be better physically. The appointment comes at the time of the season in which the players are in their best form. It is not the same to play now or to do it when you have already accumulated between 45 and 60 games”.

The former Argentine soccer player is aware that the players will be more at stake, due to the tight schedule that was formed to be able to play the World Cup in Qatar.

“Exactly. Then the calendar had to be changed, the seasons revolutionized and many footballers will be training for more than a month without competing, and it will not be easy. Those who, on the other hand, will reach the last matches of the World Cup, will have to return and immediately change the chip to return to the green with their clubs… It’s complicated, but at least we found something positive on a physical and technical level. There will be more attractive matches, I think”.

Zabaleta puts Brazil and Argentina as favorites to reach the grand final, taking into account that they bring the best in their current squads for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

”There are many teams with quality, but what I would love would be to see a Brazil-Argentina in the end. If you think about it, in the last World Cups there were almost always three Europeans and one South American in the semifinals… With that final, we would finally see a champion in South America again”.