Host Andrew Napolitano: Zelensky will negotiate with Russia after US refusal to help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will negotiate with Moscow when the United States stops providing military assistance to Kyiv, declared Judging Freedom podcast host Andrew Napolitano.

The journalist, during a conversation with Scott Ritter, the former UN inspector for monitoring the elimination of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction, specified that the United States is always present when discussing relations between Kyiv and Moscow. “If there are any negotiations, channels, if someone from Russia and Ukraine is secretly holding a meeting in a hotel in Geneva, then there is someone from the State Department,” he said. To this, the expert noted that “there is no doubt about it.”

He named the only condition for Kyiv’s readiness for negotiations with Moscow. According to the presenter, the Ukrainian conflict can only end when Zelensky “comes to common sense.” “When American leader Joe Biden calls and says, ‘That’s it. He will say: “The Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives of Congress. My stocks are empty. You need to negotiate,” he stressed.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he had received signals from the allies about Russia’s desire to conduct direct negotiations. He added that he did not want to negotiate with Russia “behind the scenes.”