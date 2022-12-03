Al-Wakrah, Qatar.- The Uruguayan National Team saw failure in the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the group stage, which they did not accept after assuring that they were affected by the arbitration of both the match against Portugal and the one that directed the commitment against to Ghana today.

Against the Portuguese, the Charrúas were against the penalty that the referee took, while on this day they expressed their discontent at the end of the game for a maximum penalty that was not indicated against Edinson Cavani, who took it out on the VAR screen.

But that is not the most serious part of this matter, but the one that the defense is involved in, José María Giménez, who could be affected by attacking a commissioner of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), whom he nudged.

His action quickly forced his teammates to calm down, as the moment was captured when the 27-year-old player chased the referee and ended up hitting the FIFA official, so he could suffer a punishment never seen before in world football. .

“Sleeve of thieves, they are all a sleeve of thieves, these sons of bitches… follow me recorded, your mother’s shell,” exclaimed José María Giménez in a video that circulated on the internet, which was recorded from the pitch.

Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0 at Al Janoub Stadium with a double by Giorgian De Arrascaeta, but it was not possible to celebrate the pass to the Round of 16 after South Korea’s victory over Portugal 2-1. La Celeste finished third with four units.