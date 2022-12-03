Russian fighter Alexander Shlemenko said that his opponent MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov always tries to relax his opponents with his humorous behavior. On Saturday, December 3, he spoke about this in an interview with Izvestia.

According to the fighter, it is individually configured for each opponent. In addition, psychology and relationships between people play an important role in preparation.

“If you look, for example, Magomed is constantly trying to relax his opponents. Hugs and hugs. The main thing is not to be fooled, ”said the athlete.

In addition, Shlemenko called the fight with Ismailov a difficult exam that needs to be passed perfectly.

Earlier in the day, Magomed Ismailov and Alexander Shlemenko had a final battle of looks before the fight. Ismailov said that thoughts about the upcoming fight with Alexander Shlemenko prevent him from sleeping.

On November 29, Shlemenko called Ismailov’s hands the most dangerous weapon of a fighter. He also stated that he prepared for the fight with an opponent even more than necessary.

At the same time, Ismailov said a day earlier that the weakest side of Shlemenko is wrestling. He is sure that Shlemenko will not be able to knock him down in order to transfer the fight to the ground.

The fight between Shlemenko and Ismailov will take place at the Uralets arena on December 3 as part of the RCC 13 tournament in Yekaterinburg and will be the main event of the REN TV Fight Club super series. The meeting of the athletes will be shown live on the REN TV channel.