Qatar.- The France national team has surprised with an important decision about his squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that is that this Saturday he announced that Karim Benzema would be definitively out due to an injury to his left leg and unlike other teams that sought a replacement, Didier DeschampsDT of the combined World Champion has decided not to call anyone so the World Cup will be played with only 25 players.

After the announcement of the withdrawal of the Real Madrid striker, possible names of players who could take Benzema’s position began to be filtered, but none were given as official by France, elements such as Wissam Ben Yedder, André-Pierre Gignac were mentioned but none were available. 100% closed for your call until the same coach confessed that there are no plans to call someone else.

According to the reports from Qatar, reporters have questioned the substitution of Benzema and the coach confessed that there would not be and there would be only 25 players and when asking for a reason he only replied, “because I simply decided”, that way France will not have a Fixed center forward for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will have to bet on other players who can adopt the position.

Karim Benzema after the announcement of his selection, also gave a message in social networks where he said goodbye and wished his teammates the best, “In my life I never give up but tonight I have to think about the team as I always do, so reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our team to make a great world cup. Thank you for all your messages of support”, reads the French publication.

After confirming the withdrawal, it was also confirmed that the era of Karim Benzema In World Cups it has culminated, the striker is 34 years old, so for the 2026 World Cup he would be approximately 38 years old, something that would prevent him from being considered. In addition, it must be remembered that he had just returned to the calls for France since he did not participate in Russia and it was not until a few months ago that he was considered again.

We recommend you read

Now France hopes to have a very well worked World Cup given the large number of casualties, as also elements like Christopher Nkunku, Presneel Kimpembe, Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté are some of the elements that will be out. The French team are the current world champions and they will want to defend their title with their remaining squad.