US actress Anne Heche has been in a coma since her serious car accident last Friday. Now her family has announced that she will probably not survive.

Update from August 12, 3:20 p.m.: Again Mirror wants to know, actress Anne Heche is said to have been officially declared brain dead. The life-support machines are to be switched off as a result. In her serious car accident, the brain of the US icon is said to have not been supplied with oxygen for a long time and was damaged as a result. To the Mirror Heche said he was under the influence of cocaine.

Anne Heche in a coma: Serious car accident in Los Angeles – the 53-year-old’s chances of survival are poor

First report from August 12, 10:24 a.m.: Los Angeles – According to media reports, the family of US actress Anne Heche sees no chance of survival after the 53-year-old’s car accident. Heche crashed into a two-story house at high speed on Friday. Her car and the building caught fire. The actress has been in a coma since the crash. Now it has become known that she will probably not survive. Heche’s family is having their organs checked for donation, following the actress’ request.

Anne Heche – She probably won’t survive the accident

Heche suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a coma. This was announced by an agent of the award-winning actress in a statement from the family, according to US media. “It is expected that she will not survive,” the US broadcaster CNN and other media quoted him late Thursday evening (local time).

In addition, Heche is said to have significant lung injuries that require mechanical ventilation. She also has burns that require surgery. Her wish is to donate her organs, the agent reportedly said. “She remains hooked up to life support equipment to determine if organs are viable.”

Anne Heche after an accident: investigations into driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

The accident happened on August 5 in the Mar Vista neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAPD). Heche’s Mini Cooper crashed into a house at high speed. The car only came to a stop after almost ten meters. A fire also broke out, affecting the building and Heche’s car. LAPD spokesman Matthew Cruz has confirmed that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is under investigation.

A mother of two sons, Heche is known for roles in films such as Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights, Wag the Dog and Volcano. Among other things, she received an Emmy – the US television award. TV viewers know her from shows like Ally McBeal and Nip/Tuck.

Her marriage to cinematographer Coley Laffoon ended in divorce in 2009. Prior to her marriage, Heche dated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres at times. (vk/dpa)