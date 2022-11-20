Nurse Cheryl showed her appearance in uniform and bikini and delighted netizens

Nurse Cheryl (surname unknown) with the nickname @mrscheryl95444 showed how she looks at work and after it, and delighted netizens. The corresponding video appeared in her TikTok-account.

At first, on the posted frames, the girl appeared in a blue uniform, consisting of a shirt, pants and a medical cap. She then showed off some of the outfits she wears in her free time. She posed for the camera in a white bikini and hat, sheer turtleneck and leather skirt, as well as bodycon dresses and crop tops.

Viewers said that they liked the appearance of the paramedic regardless of her clothes. “Beautiful in shape and without”, “Queen who makes speechless!”, “All clothes look good on you”, “Sexy in any form,” they commented.

Earlier in November, Nurse Schenneria Cherise wowed netizens with her out-of-uniform appearance. The blogger posed in a white shirt with a deep neckline, tights with decorative holes and platform boots, she also tried on a crop top with leather trousers and a tight-fitting white fitness suit.