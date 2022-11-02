Mexico City.- As in most international tournaments, the Qatar 2022 World Cup will have its own intro and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) focused on revealing the video that everyone will watch before each commitment.

“Ready to listen to this music again and again in the coming weeks?” reads the publication of the highest body in world soccer, in which it presents the official intro of the 20th World Cup that will start on November 20 and will end on December 18 this year.

In the curtain you can see several children playing soccer before tracing the fans back to the great moments that have happened in the World Cup, such as the Italian title in 2006, the German championship in 2014 and the French award in 2018 .

The introduction lasts forty seconds, while the song, in its full version, plays for almost two minutes, which is reported to be available on platforms such as Spotify.

We recommend you read

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be the first international championship of this new decade and the first to change the traditions of holding the fair between June and July. There are 19 days left to live its celebration, where 32 teams will go in search of the main objective that eight countries have already achieved after 21 editions.