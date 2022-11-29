The goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez regretted the removal of the Ecuador national team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFAbut encouraged to “analyze the positive” and stated that “life does not end here” in reference to the future of this team.

“Our dream was to play a great game against a difficult opponent, but the result was not enough. We have to assimilate the good and the bad that we did. Life does not end here, we have to lower our heads and think about what is to come”, exposed the player of the League of Quito.

Alexander Dominguezwho at 35 years old is one of the older figures of the Ecuador national team youngest of Qatar World Cup 2022stated that they faced the world Cup “with great calm and enthusiasm, with the support of the country at all times”, while thanking the support of the fans who accompanied them.

“Be encouraged by many Ecuadorians was something very motivating. A pity that we could not give them joy, “she lamented.