Organ says that “delay exposes children to risk of death”; ministry will have 20 days from receipt of the letter

The MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked 20 days for the Ministry of Health to offer enough vaccines against covid-19 to immunize all children from 6 months. Here’s the full of the recommendation (131 KB).

The body requests the government to acquire Coronavac and Pfizer immunizers and distribute them to the States. In addition, it gives 5 working days for the Ministry of Health to present an action plan for the measure. The 2 immunizers are approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to be applied to children aged 6 months to 4 years.

The recommendation was forwarded to the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), responsible for sending the document to Health, on Friday (25.nov). The deadlines begin to apply from the receipt of the recommendation by the folder.

The MPF also requests that the ministry provide information on the current status of vaccination for this public by Friday (Dec 2).

🇧🇷Delay or insufficient supply of doses exposes children to the risk of death or serious sequelae.“, states the document. The agency mentions that between September 4 and October 1, 437 children were hospitalized because of covid-19 and at least 17 died. The data were collected by Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation).

Among the considerations mentioned in the document, the MPF cites that the Ministry of Health released a note, on September 18, communicating that it would make the doses available throughout the country as soon as the technical area of ​​the portfolio approved the vaccine recommendation.

🇧🇷After almost 2 months, there is still news of a shortage of immunizers for this specific children’s audience“, says the agency.

The text also mentions a technical note issued by the ministry on October 31, which only provides for vaccination in children aged 6 months to 2 years in cases of comorbidities, with Pfizer’s immunizer. According to the MPF, the folder does not present the reasons for the restriction, which was not indicated by Anvisa. Here’s the full of the note (1 MB).

On November 18, the Ministry of Health announced the distribution of 1 million doses of vaccine for children aged 3 to 5 years in all federative units. According to the letter from the MPF, this amount would be sufficient “only for vaccination of part of children aged 6 months to under 3 years with comorbidities🇧🇷

O Power360 contacted the Ministry of Health and awaits a response on the portfolio’s position in view of the MPF’s recommendation. Until the publication of this report, there was no response. The space remains open for demonstrations.