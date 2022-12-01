Prediction: X first half — What game do we expect? Cameroon will have to win at all costs, but pushing the accelerator right away would risk opening up space for Brazil and immediately complicating things. The green-gold, for their part, are in no hurry. And against both Serbia and Switzerland they ended the first half 0-0. The same thing could happen against Cameroon: the odds for the X first half are 2.50 for 888Sport, 2.45 for Sisal and Novibet.

The solidity of Brazil — Tite’s team risks not finishing in first place only in the event of a defeat and a simultaneous victory for Switzerland. In that case, the two national teams would be level on points and the goal difference would count: currently +3 for the green-and-gold and 0 for the Swiss. In short, with a draw Brazil is sure to close ahead. A “quiet” scenario that Richarlison and his teammates earned by winning the first two games, both without conceding a goal. Not only that: first Serbia and then Switzerland have never kicked on goal. See also F1 | Wolff: "Budget cap and inflation enemies of top teams"

How many chances does Cameroon have ahead? — To attempt the feat, in addition to keeping Cameroon in the defensive phase, they will have to be able to break down the wall of Brazil. In addition to the green-gold’s first two games in these World Cups, Song’s team also has to deal with the South Americans’ previous matches against African teams at the World Cup: seven wins out of seven, 20 goals scored and only two conceded. The Goal is given at 2.05 by Better, at 2.00 by Sisal and at 1.96 by Novibet. See also The success and mistakes of River in the defeat against Boca in the Superclásico

The odds for the 1×2 — Brazil is given the favorite according to the bookmakers with odds of 1.43 by StarCasinò Bet and 1.42 by 888Sport, but also 1.38 by Sisal. The X sign is given at 4.96 by NetBet, 4.90 by Novibet and 4.85 by GoldBet, while the victory of Cameroon is proposed at 8.00 by 888Sport, Sisal and Betfair,