A challenge that goes far beyond football, where the history of these two peoples is intertwined with the events of Kosovo. Just like in 2018, when Serbia and Switzerland challenged each other in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia: the Swiss won, thanks to Shaqiri’s goal in the ninetieth minute. Now they meet again in Qatar and play for a place in the round of 16.

THE PREDICTION — Stojkovic’s national team is called to redeem a disappointing path so far, with only one point won in two games. Even just one point could be enough for Switzerland to earn the passage of the round. For this reason it is probable that the game will not have winners but the goals, given the situations of both formations, should not be missing. Our prediction combines the draw with Goal, for odds of 4.20 with StarCasino Bet and 4.33 with Bet365. See also This is how the possible classification to the Libertadores de Boca remained after the draw against Arsenal

QUOTES — Operators find it difficult to decisively indicate a favorite team in view of this challenge. The odds confirm this: Serbia is slightly ahead and reaches 2.63 with Betfair, Switzerland reaches 2.88 with Pokerstars; the best valuation for the tie is offered by NetBet at 3.38. The show shouldn’t be memorable: the Under 2.5 is at 1.80 with Bet365, the Over 2.5 is at 2.17 with 888 Sport. More probable instead that both teams will be able to score: according to Sisal the Goal is at 1.75, the No Goal instead at 2.00.

RESULTS AND MARKERS — Starting from the analysis of the last two markets, it is not surprising that the result most considered by bookmakers is the 1-1, proposed by Sisal at 6.25. The 1-0 in favor of Serbia is at 8.50, the 0-1 on the other hand is at 8.75; similar odds for 2-1 and 1-2, both at 10.50. The main suspect to unlock the match is the usual Mitrovic, at 5.70 for StarCasino Bet. More detached Seferovic and Jovic at 8.25, then Embolo and Okafor at 9.00. See also Antony Silva and Washington Aguerre, the two goalkeepers who are targeted by Pumas

LAST CHANCE — Arrived at the decisive challenge, the two selections have a very different performance. Serbia have lost their last group stage match in each of their three previous World Cup participations, conceding at least two goals for defeat. Switzerland, by contrast, have not lost their last group match in any of their last four participations (two wins and two draws).

