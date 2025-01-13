The knee is broken: Paul Drux had to end his handball career at the age of 29. He talks about how well he can read an MRI, how important a second training is, what he is missing in his career – and explains what the Danes have ahead of their old colleagues at the World Cup.

A few days off over Christmas, then the preparation for the Handball World Cup begins. A crazy timetable for a professional who has to put up with his bones several times a week with practically no chance of regeneration. Paul Drux now has more time as the 29-year-old is recovering from knee surgery. Not only will he miss the World Cup, he had to end his career – at the prime handball age. Drux appears completely relaxed at the Füchse Berlin youth academy for the interview with the SZ.