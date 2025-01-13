The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair has asked the European Union authorities to take measures to limiting alcohol sales at airports to prevent some passengers boarding drunk causing problems on flights.

This is what Ryanair explains in a statement, where it defends that some airlines, like yours, They already restrict and limit the sale of alcohol on board of airplanes, especially in cases of problematic passengers.

However, he denounces that during flight delays passengers consume alcohol excessively at airports without any purchase or consumption limit.

For this reason, the company considers it incomprehensible that it is not limited to two alcoholic drinks to passengers at airports (through their boarding pass, exactly the same as sales are controlled in duty-free shops).









This would encourage “safer and better” behavior of travelers on board aircraft and a safer experience for passengers and crews across Europe.”

15,000 euros for a troublesome passenger

This lawsuit by Michael O’Leary’s airline coincides with the publication of a series of details about the costs and fees incurred as a direct consequence of a troublesome passenger on board a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote on April 9, 2024, which rose to 15,000 euros.

Due to the behavior of this problematic passenger, the aircraft was forced to divert to Portowhere it landed and the traveler was disembarked and detained, according to the company.

Additionally, as a result of the crew’s time restrictions, the plane, crew and more than 160 passengers were forced to overnight at Porto airportand the costs of accommodation and meals, among others, were fully covered by Ryanair.

The airline also had to provide an additional plane and crew to operate the delayed return flight from Lanzarote to Dublin, which took place on April 10, 2024.

In this case, the Portuguese Prosecutor’s Office ruled that since the plane and the passenger are Irish, the case should be transferred to their country of origin. Ryanair has therefore initiated a civil proceedings against this passenger before the Irish courts to recover these 15,000 euros lost as a result of their behavior.