The list is 56 names long: it is the list of NBA players who will animate the World Cup starting on Friday, to which is added an equally long list of players who have set foot in the US at some point in their career. Yes, what kicks off with Italy-Angola at 10 on Friday is the Fiba World Cup, but the NBA imprint is increasingly evident, in a game so global as to suggest to the international federation to expand to 32 teams and with the NBA increasingly “North American-based global league,” to use commissioner Adam Silver’s definition, in which one in four players is non-American.