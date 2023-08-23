The highest court on Wednesday strictly reminded politicians of their duties. Many government agencies are unable to help citizens in a timely manner. If that can’t be done faster, the law should be changed if necessary. A justified reprimand, but it seems to have fallen on deaf ears, writes political reporter Hans van Soest in this commentary.
Hans van Soest
