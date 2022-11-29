World Cup football | Serial intruders waving the rainbow flag were arrested in Qatar – the Fifa boss rushed to help at night

The match between Portugal and Uruguay was interrupted when a spectator got past the security guards onto the field.

Football The World Cup saw an incident on Monday that temporarily interrupted the group stage match between Portugal and Uruguay. The supporter was able to run onto the field with a rainbow flag in his hands.

The supporter, who was revealed to be an Italian activist, had two important messages on his shirt. The front read “Save Ukraine!” (Finnish: Save Ukraine) and the text “Respect for Iranian women” appeared on the back.

The fan who broke into the field was quickly identified. Mario Ferri is an Italian activist and soccer player. Ferri, who plays football in India’s second division, is also known by the nickname Il Falco, or the falcon. After the football season in India was interrupted by the coronavirus, Ferri returned to his home country and, among other things, started helping the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Spanish according to radio channel RAC1, Ferri, who was arrested after the incident but released during the night, said that he got into many kinds of problems with the police. However, the 35-year-old Italian said that he received help from the president of Fifa himself From Gianni Infantino.

According to Ferri, Infantino had personally come to help and “clarify the situation”.

Ferri also said that he tried twice before during the Qatar Games to deliver his message to the whole football-following world. In the matches between France and Denmark and Spain and Germany, the security guards prevented Ferri from entering the field.

“They can stop captains from wearing One Love rainbow ribbons, but they can’t stop Robin Hood,” Ferri said.

Ferri told about the event on his Instagram account.

What comes to penetrate the futsic court, the Italian Ferri is not a first-timer. In 2009, during a match between Italy and Holland, Ferri insisted that Antonio Cassano must be included in the 2010 World Cup team.

The next time Ferri was seen on the field was specifically at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Cassano was not selected for the team and Ferri’s message at that point was to the head coach of Italy, who had already been eliminated from the playoffs To Marcello Lippi was clear: “Lippi, I said so!”

Quickly, Ferri’s messages started to become more political. In the final of the 2010 World Club Championships, Ferri demanded the Iranian sentenced to death by stoning Sakineh Mohammadi Ashanti release.

At the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, “Il Falco” took to the field in the same Superman shirt as he wore on Monday in Qatar. In the match between Belgium and the USA, the message on the front of the shirt was “Save the favela children!”. Favela is the name for Brazilian slum areas.

Read all the World Cup stories here.